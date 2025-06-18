Microsoft Plans More Layoffs Targeting Sales And Other Teams : Reports

Markets
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is preparing to lay off several thousand employees in the coming weeks, with cuts expected to impact its sales division and other departments. The final number of job reductions has not been confirmed, but the layoffs are anticipated to begin around the start of the company's new fiscal year in July, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

These planned cuts follow the 6,000 layoffs Microsoft announced last month.

Microsoft had 228,000 employees in June 2024. The company laid off 10,000 people in January 2023, including personnel at the HoloLens augmented reality headset unit and other hardware projects.

