Microsoft Partners With Luxoft on Connected Vehicle Platform

Microsoft MSFT is reportedly expanding its partnership with Luxoft — a division of DXC Technology Company. Per a press release by Luxoft, the collaboration is aimed to accelerate delivery of connected vehicle systems and mobility experiences.



Luxoft will make use of Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform, which is based on Azure cloud-connected IoT, diagnostic and security solutions to enable automakers with data-centric features.



The companies will showcase the crucial undertaking and initiatives as part of the partnership at CES in Las Vegas.



Luxoft Partnership Likely to Yield Favorably



The collaboration between Luxoft and Microsoft is likely to aid delivering unique features to automakers such as advanced vehicle diagnostics, remote access and repair as well as preventive maintenance.



Luxoft’s ability to integrate innovation and execution with its global delivery network is likely to aid Microsoft bolster the deployment of connected vehicle centric solutions and services.



Moreover, the partnership will enable real usage data collection, which will aid vehicle engineering to improve manufacturing quality.

Connected Vehicles Gain Traction



Per a report by ETAuto, growth in autonomous and shared vehicles space has been driving the mobility revolution. Therefore, automakers are trying to identify unique approaches for integrating consumers’ personalized digital lifestyles into driving experience.



Connected vehicle solutions will deliver familiar and intuitive experiences including infotainment, entertainment, productivity, driver safety and driver assistance. Innovations in the connected vehicles space are helping to boost the quality of vehicle communications to ensure a better and safer driving experience.



Microsoft has been undertaking prudent partnerships to strengthen footing in the connected vehicles space. In December 2019, Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform joined forces with Ericsson ERIC to develop a Connected Vehicle Cloud. Additionally, the platform powers Volkswagen Automotive Cloud as well as Alliance Intelligent Cloud in collaboration with Renault Nissan Mitsubishi.



Moreover, through the extended partnership with Luxoft, automakers and their key OEM partners will be able to utilize Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform.



Markedly, the autonomous vehicle technology achieved impressive progress in 2019 with the launch of vehicles featuring Level-2 and Level-3 functionalities. In fact, Goldman Sachs believes that the first commercially available semi-autonomous cars (Level 4) are likely to be on road in the next 1-2 years.



In fact, several technology and automotive giants like Alphabet’s GOOGL Waymo, Tesla TSLA, Baidu, Lyft and Ford are focusing on the development and testing of autonomous vehicles and related technologies.



With strong growth prospects in the autonomous vehicles space, Microsoft’s efforts to boost presence in this arena are likely to yield favorably.



