Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, And More Hit With Massive Outage

(RTTNews) - Microsoft 365 including Outlook, Word, Excel and Teams were hit with a massive outage.

Users were unable to access any services that leverage Azure Active Directory including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Teams Live Events as well as Office.com. Power Platform and Dynamics365 properties were also affected by the incident, the software giant posted on its Office status website.

Existing customer sessions were not impacted and any user who was logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions, the company said.

The company first acknowledged the issues through the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account, and said it identified a recent change that appeared to be the source of the issue. It had rolled back the change to mitigate the impact.

But a few minutes later, the company tweeted that it was "not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change." It is working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while it investigates the root cause.

According to the Azure status page, starting at about 21:25 UTC, a subset of customers in the Azure Public and Azure Government clouds may encounter errors performing authentication operations for a number of Microsoft or Azure services, including access to the Azure Portals. Engineering teams have applied mitigation steps and are continuing to validate for full mitigation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.