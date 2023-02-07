Microsoft Outlook back up for most users after outage

Adds details on restoration

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp'sMSFT.O Outlook was back up for most users, the company said on Tuesday, after an hours-long outage disrupted the email service application for users primarily in North America.

The company said it had identified a recent change that might have caused issues within Outlook.com, without giving further details.

The outage comes shortly after Microsoft's cloud platform, Azure, faced disruptions, taking down services such as Teams and Microsoft 365 used by millions around the globe.

Many users took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #Microsoft365 trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Maria Ponnezhath; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Anil D'Silva)

