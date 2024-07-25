Microsoft Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $243,165, and 17 are calls, amounting to $2,563,326.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $500.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $26.5 $26.2 $26.48 $410.00 $794.4K 2.3K 800 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.3 $42.75 $43.3 $415.00 $433.0K 1.6K 0 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $57.9 $54.9 $55.9 $500.00 $279.5K 4.2K 50 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $77.8 $75.2 $75.3 $410.00 $248.4K 2.1K 0 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $55.6 $54.4 $54.4 $385.00 $125.1K 75 79

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Current Position of Microsoft With a trading volume of 1,161,097, the price of MSFT is down by -0.08%, reaching $428.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $499.2.

An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $526. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $495. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $465. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $510. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

