Microsoft, OpenAI funding $10M AI local news project, Axios reports

OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT) are funding a $10M AI local news project operated by the Lenfest Institute, starting with five U.S. metro news organizations, including Chicago Public Media, The Minnesota Star Tribune, Long Island Newsday, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Seattle Times, Sara Fischer of Axios reports. The partnership represents the largest local news development collaborative working on AI specifically, says Jim Friedlich, executive director and CEO of The Lenfest Institute. OpenAI and Microsoft will equally contribute $5M in grant funding to power the project and $5M in enterprise credits for selected newsrooms to experiment with generative AI projects that can bolster local news.

