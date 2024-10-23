News & Insights

Stocks

Microsoft, OpenAI funding $10M AI local news project, Axios reports

October 23, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT) are funding a $10M AI local news project operated by the Lenfest Institute, starting with five U.S. metro news organizations, including Chicago Public Media, The Minnesota Star Tribune, Long Island Newsday, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Seattle Times, Sara Fischer of Axios reports. The partnership represents the largest local news development collaborative working on AI specifically, says Jim Friedlich, executive director and CEO of The Lenfest Institute. OpenAI and Microsoft will equally contribute $5M in grant funding to power the project and $5M in enterprise credits for selected newsrooms to experiment with generative AI projects that can bolster local news.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.