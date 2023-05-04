Microsoft offers to charge for Teams to address EU antitrust concerns, sources say

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O has offered to set a price differential for its Office product with and without its Teams app to stave off a possible EU antitrust investigation and fine, two people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission, which has been looking into the case following a complaint by Slack in 2020, said there were other complainants besides the Salesforce-owned CRM.N workspace messaging app, about Microsoft's Teams.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

