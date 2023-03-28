Markets
MSFT

Microsoft offers to change cloud computing practices after rivals' complaint, source says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 28, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O has offered to change its cloud computing practices to settle antitrust complaints filed by its smaller rivals in three EU countries to EU antitrust regulators, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA, Italian cloud service provider Aruba and a Danish association of cloud service providers had complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's cloud practices and licensing deals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.