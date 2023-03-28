Microsoft offers to change cloud computing practices after rivals' complaint, source says

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O has offered to change its cloud computing practices to settle antitrust complaints filed by its smaller rivals in three EU countries to EU antitrust regulators, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA, Italian cloud service provider Aruba and a Danish association of cloud service providers had complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's cloud practices and licensing deals.

