Microsoft nominates GSK CEO Walmsley to board

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Thursday it has nominated GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley to its board of directors.

The software company said former chairman of the board of management at BMW AG BMWG.DE, Helmut Panke, will not seek a re-election to the board after his current term expires.

Charles Noski, former vice chairman of AT&T Inc T.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N, is also leaving the board.

The company's annual shareholder meeting is due on Dec.4.

Shares of the company were up 1.84% in after-market trading after rising to a record high during the regular trading hours after it announced a $40 billion share buyback plan.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

