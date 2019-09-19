Microsoft nominates GSK CEO Walmsley to board

US Markets

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has nominated GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley to its board of directors.

The software company said former chairman of the board of management at BMW AG BMWG.DE, Helmut Panke, will not seek a re-election to the board after his current term expires.

Charles Noski, former vice chairman of AT&T Inc T.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N, is also leaving the board.

The company's annual shareholder meeting is due on Dec.4.

Shares of the company were up 1.84% in after-market trading after rising to a record high during the regular trading hours after it announced a $40 billion share buyback plan.

