Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

The board of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.68 on the 8th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Microsoft's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Microsoft was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 45.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NasdaqGS:MSFT Historic Dividend September 26th 2022

Microsoft Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Microsoft has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Microsoft's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Microsoft is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Microsoft that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

