US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman.

Adds board election details

June 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Wednesday named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman.

Nadella took over as the software giant's CEO in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer.

The company also appointed former chairman John Thompson as lead independent director and declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share payable Sept. 9.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular