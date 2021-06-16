Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman

Adds board election details

June 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Wednesday named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman.

Nadella took over as the software giant's CEO in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer.

The company also appointed former chairman John Thompson as lead independent director and declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share payable Sept. 9.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

