US Markets

Microsoft names Braverman-Blumenstyk head of Israel development center

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it has appointed Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk as the general manager of the Microsoft Israel Development Center.

TEL AVIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Wednesday it has appointed Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk as the general manager of the Microsoft Israel Development Center.

She will continue to hold the position of chief technology officer of Microsoft Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Security.

Braverman-Blumenstyk is one of the highest-ranking Israelis in cybersecurity and a female leader in the field, the company said. She replaces Assaf Rappaport, who moved on in January.

The Microsoft Israel Development Center is the company's first research and development center outside the United States. Established in 1991, about half its employees engage in cybersecurity.

Braverman-Blumenstyk joined Microsoft in 2013, founding the cybersecurity center which employs hundreds of developers and cyber experts, some of whom came on board with the acquisition of Israeli startups.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular