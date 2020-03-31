Microsoft (MSFT) Unveils Rebranded 365 With Added Features

Microsoft Corporation MSFT recently revamped its Office 365 software suite to Microsoft 365, with the addition of new features and capabilities.



A notable change of this rebranding is the launch of Microsoft Teams for everyday consumers, which previously was available only for business organizations.



Moreover, the company is adding improved AI capabilities to Microsoft Editor for Word and Outlook, which facilitates better grammar and plagiarism checks. Excel is also getting a money feature which allows users to track their spending.



Meanwhile PowerPoint is getting an upgrade that enables better presentations through voice recognition. The Edge browser also getting enhanced security as well as a simplified research feature.



Further, Microsoft 365 will now include the family safety app that allows families to monitor their online activities and track location of family members. The revamped Microsoft 365 will be available from Apr 21.



Markedly, as more people are forced to stay at home due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft 365 is expected to witness robust adoption among general customers which will lead to incremental revenues in the days ahead.



Notably, shares of Microsoft have returned 34.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s rally. The rebranding of its Office suite could aid the company to sustain this momentum in 2020.

Brand Revamp to Give Competitive Edge



The decision to revamp the Office suite brand and the addition of improved AI capabilities is likely to give Microsoft a competitive edge over Alphabet’s GOOGL Google G-Suite and Apple’s AAPL iWork.



Moreover, the broader availability of Microsoft Teams is expected to aid the company in acquiring subscribers and strengthen its competitive position against communication heavyweights like Zoom Video and Cisco’ CSCO Webex.



Microsoft has also been adding features to its Teams app, which include background noise suppression in video calls, the ability to view and send messages without an internet connection, in a bid to attract more customers.



These endeavors are expected to further boost demand for the company’s 365 suite which has already witnessed robust adoption in the preceding quarters. Notably, Office 365 commercial revenues climbed 27% year over year in second quarter fiscal 2020, driven by strong installed base growth.



