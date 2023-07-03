Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $337.99, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.35 billion, up 6.73% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Microsoft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Microsoft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.43.

Investors should also note that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

