Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed the most recent trading day at $287.13, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 12.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Microsoft will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51 billion, up 3.32% from the prior-year quarter.

MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.34 per share and revenue of $208.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.41% and +5.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microsoft is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Microsoft is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.52, so we one might conclude that Microsoft is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

