Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $171.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 18.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

MSFT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MSFT to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.85 billion, up 10.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $140.49 billion, which would represent changes of +17.26% and +11.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower within the past month. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MSFT has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.19 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.

Meanwhile, MSFT's PEG ratio is currently 2.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.