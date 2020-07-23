Technology

Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Fall After Earnings Beat: What This Means For Big Tech

Contributor
Daniel Laboe Zacks
Published

Microsoft MSFT beat big on top and bottom-line estimates, far exceeding analysts' expectations, yet the stock fell over 2%. This innovation-driven enterprise has been provided with a strong pandemic tailwind with its cloud-oriented business model experiencing robust demand growth through this medically induced economic coma. So why did the stock fall, and what does this mean for the rest of big tech? AMZN AAPL

For more color on the topic check out my article: Big Tech May Be In Trouble This Earnings Season

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                 

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: How the NYC Real Estate Market is Evolving as a Result of #COVID19

    Warburg Realty Broker Jason Haber joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how the NYC real estate market is evolving as a result of #COVID19 and what technology is the most effective in today’s showings.

    6 days ago

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular