Microsoft (MSFT) Rolls Out Windows 11: Major Takeaways

Microsoft MSFT recently introduced the latest iteration of its Windows operating system — Windows 11. Windows 11 features a Start Button at the center along with Teams Integration and a overhauled Microsoft Store among others.

Keeping in mind the increased cyber threat, Windows 11 is embedded with Zero Trust-ready operating system to safeguard access and data across various devices, noted Microsoft.

Microsoft further added that Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PC users. The free upgrade for Windows 10 PCs is expected to be available from the holiday season and will go on in to 2022. PCs with pre-installed Windows 11 are expected to be available around later this year, added the company.

The company’s last upgrade to the operating system was made in July 2015 with the launch of Windows 10.

Following the announcement shares of Microsoft inched up 0.5% and closed at $266.69 on Jun 24. Also, on the same day, Microsoft shares topped the $2 trillion market capitalization at the end of trading session for the first time. On Jun 22, Microsoft first touched the $2 trillion market cap mark.

In the past year, shares of Microsoft have returned 35.8% compared with industry’s growth of 34.9%.

A Detailed Look At Windows 11

Microsoft has integrated Chat feature of its Teams App in Windows 11 taskbar, which will enable users to directly communicate (chat, voice and video call) with any of their contacts across various operating system platforms like Windows, Apple’s AAPL iOS and Alphabet’s GOOGL Android.

Further, the integration allows users to connect to a contact that is not using Teams App through dual-way SMS service, added the software giant.

For avid gamers, Microsoft has an in-built Xbox app with Windows 11 that facilitates effortless access to the company’s Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription services. Game Pass for PC allows users to play 100 PC titles for a low fee of $9.99. With the help of a browser, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also offers users to access games through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows PCs.

As far as the look is concerned, Start Button for Windows 11 is placed at the center. It is powered by cloud and Microsoft 365 to help the user to access recent files irrespective of the device/platform (running on Android as well as iOS) utilized earlier for access, noted the company.

Microsoft also added new features like Desktops, Snap Layouts, and Snap Groups to Windows 11 to make multitasking more simplified for the users.

Microsoft also updated its Microsoft Store for Windows 11. The revamped store now allows users to easily find apps, movies, shows and games through curated stories and collections.

Microsoft Store will now feature Android apps to be available for download on Windows through Amazon’s AMZN Appstore.

Going ahead, Microsoft will also be adding several well-known apps like Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, Zoom, Disney+, Adobe Creative Cloud and Canva to Microsoft Store.

The tech giant noted that app developers who bring their commerce to the Microsoft Store could now retain entire revenue share. However, app developers who use Microsoft’s commerce system will be splitting revenues in the ratio of 85:15.

Microsoft commands a leading position in the PC market, with its operating systems being used in most PCs globally. The company has a large Microsoft 365 installed user base.

Successive versions of Windows operating system have added to solid revenue and cash flow generation for Microsoft. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021 conference call, Microsoft noted that Windows 10 monthly active devices stood around 1.3 billion.

