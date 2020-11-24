Microsoft (MSFT) Reveals Flurry of Xbox Black Friday Deals

With Black Friday around the corner, Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced a slew of attractive deals for its Xbox video game consoles.

Microsoft will be offering up to a 40% discount on purchase of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (for three months) at select retailers. The offer is valid from Nov 22 to Nov 30. The Game Pass Ultimate subscription normally costs $14.99 per month.

Also, gamers will get up to a 55% discount on selected video games (Forza Horizon 4, Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs: Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, NBA 2K21 and FIFA 21) purchased through Xbox.com and Microsoft Store from Nov 20 till Dec 3.

Microsoft will be waiving off up to $20 on selected Xbox wireless controllers (including new Robot White, Carbon Black and Shock Blue). The offer is valid from Nov 22 till Nov 30 for purchases made at Microsoft Store and participating retailers.

With enticing new deals for the Thanksgiving weekend, Microsoft is looking to attract more takers for its recently launched (Nov 10) next-generation console — Xbox Series X— against Sony Corporation’s SNE PlayStation 5 (released Nov 12 in the United States).

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving Day, is one of the busiest shopping days for retailers in the United States. In 2019, per data from National Retail Federation, number of shoppers on Thanksgiving weekend (Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday) in United States topped 189.6 million, up 14% year over year. The average spend was $361.90 per person, indicating an improvement of 16% year over year.

Markedly, video gaming activity witnessed higher engagement this year owing to the coronavirus crisis and the ensuing shelter-in-place guidelines imposed worldwide.

Per data from The NPD Group, in the third quarter of 2020 in the United States, industry consumer spending on video gaming was $11.2 billion, up 24% on a year-over-year basis. The research firm expects strong momentum in consumer spending on video gaming owing to continued momentum in sale of Nintendo Switch as well as the launch of new Xbox and PlayStation consoles for fourth-quarter 2020.

Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate to Boost Hardware Sales

Microsoft is working on its Game Pass Ultimate subscription service to drive console hardware business. For an affordable $14.99 per month fee, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service offers gamers access to more than 100 game titles including Minecraft Dungeons and Destiny 2. Ultimate includes access to Xbox Live Gold, which is the company’s online multiplayer video game service

The company also bundled Electronic Arts EA EA Play service with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at no extra cost to the subscribers. The combination enables free access to 60 popular EA titles (FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Need For Speed Heat) on Xbox consoles including Xbox One, Series X and Series S.

Going ahead, from Dec 15, subscribers for both Ultimate Pass and Game Pass for PC will be able to download games from EA Play’s “The Play List” on Windows 10 PCs by using the EA Desktop app (beta).

Further, to make the Game Pass Ultimate subscription service more attractive to gamers, the company integrated its cloud gaming service that allows subscribers to access more than 100 game titles at any time on any Android mobile devices. Further, some EA titles will be available to play on Android devices through cloud gaming for Ultimate Pass subscribers, going ahead.

It is expected that post the conclusion of Bethesda Softworks buyout, Microsoft will add many AAA titles to the Game Pass Roster.

Moreover, Xbox Ultimate Pass also offers a one-month free trial of Walt Disney’s DIS Disney+ streaming service to its subscribers (over 18 years of age). Subscribers will be able to access all the Disney content available on the platform including the latest season of the hugely popular Star Wars spin-off series “The Mandalorian.”

These endeavours are expected to boost subscriber base for Game Pass Ultimate and eventually boost sales of Xbox consoles. Game Pass subscription service has amassed more than 15 million users across 41 countries, at present.

At present, Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.