Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Microsoft (MSFT) reported revenue of $90.01 billion, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.74, compared to $3.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.21, the EPS surprise was +12.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- Productivity and Business Processes : 14% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.2%.

: 14% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.2%. Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- Intelligent Cloud : 32% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 27.6%.

: 32% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 27.6%. Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- More Personal Computing : -4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -10.5%.

: -4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -10.5%. Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- Revenue : 18% compared to the 14.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 18% compared to the 14.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- More Personal Computing : $12.85 billion compared to the $12.04 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.

: $12.85 billion compared to the $12.04 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year. Revenue- Intelligent Cloud : $39.31 billion compared to the $38.12 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year.

: $39.31 billion compared to the $38.12 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year. Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes : $37.85 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $37.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

: $37.85 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $37.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenue by product and service offerings- Microsoft 365 Consumer products and cloud services : $2.37 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.

: $2.37 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year. Revenue by product and service offerings- Search and news advertising : $3.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

: $3.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Revenue by product and service offerings- Enterprise and partner service : $2.11 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $2.11 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenue by product and service offerings- Windows and Devices : $4.01 billion versus $3.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.

: $4.01 billion versus $3.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change. Revenue by product and service offerings- Server products and cloud services: $37.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

Here is how Microsoft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Microsoft here>>>

Shares of Microsoft have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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