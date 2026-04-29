Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Microsoft (MSFT) reported $82.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.3%. EPS of $4.27 for the same period compares to $3.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.4 billion, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- Intelligent Cloud : 30% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 28.1%.

: 30% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 28.1%. Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- Productivity and Business Processes : 17% compared to the 15.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 17% compared to the 15.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- Revenue : 18% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 16.1%.

: 18% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 16.1%. Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)- More Personal Computing : -1% versus -5.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: -1% versus -5.8% estimated by eight analysts on average. Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes : $35.01 billion compared to the $34.49 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

: $35.01 billion compared to the $34.49 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Revenue- Intelligent Cloud : $34.68 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $34.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.

: $34.68 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $34.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%. Revenue- More Personal Computing : $13.19 billion compared to the $12.59 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $13.19 billion compared to the $12.59 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Revenue by product and service offerings- Gaming : $5.34 billion versus $5.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $5.34 billion versus $5.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue by product and service offerings- Search and news advertising : $3.81 billion versus $3.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.81 billion versus $3.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue by product and service offerings- Dynamics products and cloud services : $2.29 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $2.29 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenue by product and service offerings- Microsoft 365 Commercial products and cloud services : $25.59 billion versus $25.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $25.59 billion versus $25.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue by product and service offerings- Microsoft 365 Consumer products and cloud services: $2.3 billion compared to the $2.2 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Microsoft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Microsoft here>>>

Shares of Microsoft have returned +16% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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