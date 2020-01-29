Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Driven by the success of its Azure cloud platform, Microsoft (MSFT) shares have skyrocketed, doubling the the return of the S&P 500 over the past twelve months, pushing its market value to nearly $1.3 trillion. But ahead of its Q2 earnings results, how much more runway does the stock have left? Plenty, according to Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne.

The software giant is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. In a recent note to investors, Materne said, “MSFT -- More Popular Than Baby Yoda.” Indeed, the stock’s three-year return of 160%, compared with the S&P 500’s 44% rise, underscores its popularity. Materne, who has an Outperform rating on the stock with price target of $180, touts Microsoft’s cloud portfolio, its growing annuity revenue base, and its strong balance sheet, among other qualities, and says Azure should grow 53% year-over-year in 2020.

On Wednesday investors will be focusing intently on the cloud business. Microsoft's ability to attract new cloud-computing customers has helped it narrow the gap between Azure and market leader Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS. Microsoft’s rate of cloud success, which in recent years has helped drive revenue and earnings growth, is expected to be on display again this quarter. Estimates call for a 46% jump in cloud revenue. Investors will want to know if Microsoft can continue to grow as larger and smaller players continue to battle for position.

For the quarter that ended December, the Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant is expected to earn $1.32 per share on revenue of $35.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.10 per share on $32.47 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to rise 13.7% year over year to $5.40 per share, while full-year revenue of $140.34 billion would mark a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

In the first quarter, reported in October, Microsoft delivered a top- and bottom-line beat, along with upside guidance. The standout performer was with the Azure public cloud business which delivered 59% revenue growth. Though that was slightly down from the 64% growth in the Q4, it still outpaced Amazon’s AWS. Microsoft’s aggressive move towards its Intelligent Cloud business continues to work. The segment, which houses Azure along with Windows Server, SQL Server, System Center, GitHub and consulting, contributed $10.85 billion in Q1 revenue, ahead of estimate of $10.42 billion.

The Intelligent Cloud segment is expected to account for 32% of total revenue in this quarter, compared to 27% of total revenue in Q2 2018. The strength of Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud business, meanwhile, has been and will continue to be the main catalyst for the stock. Q1 revenue from Commercial Cloud services surged 26%, more than doubling the 12% rate of growth one year earlier. For this quarter, consensus estimates calls for $11.4 billion in Commercial Cloud revenue, or 46% higher year over year and approaching double what it was just three years earlier.

All told, Microsoft’s overall strategy is working on multiple fronts. Based on how much Microsoft’s cloud growth can continue to accelerate well into 2020, MSFT shares — despite trading near all-time highs — could yet be one of the better bargains in tech, reaching $200 by year’s end.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.