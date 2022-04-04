Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $314.97, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 6.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Microsoft will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 11.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.97 billion, up 17.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $198.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.81% and +18.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Microsoft is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Microsoft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.42, which means Microsoft is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.