Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed the most recent trading day at $268.72, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 6.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

MSFT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MSFT to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.07 billion, up 15.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.80 per share and revenue of $166.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.42% and +16.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. MSFT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, MSFT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.82, which means MSFT is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MSFT's PEG ratio is currently 2.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.