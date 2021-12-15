Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed the most recent trading day at $334.65, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.32 billion, up 16.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.20 per share and revenue of $194.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.43% and +16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Microsoft is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Microsoft has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.68, which means Microsoft is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

