Microsoft (MSFT) Opinions on Handheld Gaming Partnership and AI Focus

Recent discussions on X about Microsoft (MSFT) have centered around the company's strategic moves in artificial intelligence and gaming. Many users are buzzing about the announcement of a partnership with Asus to enter the handheld gaming market, viewing it as a bold expansion of Microsoft's Xbox ecosystem. This development has sparked curiosity about how the tech giant will compete in a space dominated by established players.

Additionally, there’s notable chatter regarding Microsoft's continued investment in AI, with some posts highlighting executive reshuffles to prioritize AI-driven tools in products like Office 365 and Dynamics. While some express optimism about the long-term potential of these innovations, others question the immediate impact of recent layoffs and restructuring efforts on the company’s growth trajectory. The conversation reflects a mix of excitement and cautious scrutiny as Microsoft navigates these transformative sectors.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Microsoft Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Microsoft Insider Trading Activity

Microsoft insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944 .

. KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817 .

. AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Microsoft Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,707 institutional investors add shares of Microsoft stock to their portfolio, and 2,822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Microsoft Government Contracts

We have seen $368,287,867 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Microsoft Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Microsoft, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSFT forecast page.

Microsoft Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $473.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI set a target price of $515.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $472.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.