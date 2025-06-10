Microsoft (MSFT) Opinions on Handheld Gaming Partnership and AI Focus

Recent discussions on X about Microsoft (MSFT) have centered around the company's strategic moves in artificial intelligence and gaming. Many users are buzzing about the announcement of a partnership with Asus to enter the handheld gaming market, viewing it as a bold expansion of Microsoft's Xbox ecosystem. This development has sparked curiosity about how the tech giant will compete in a space dominated by established players.
Additionally, there’s notable chatter regarding Microsoft's continued investment in AI, with some posts highlighting executive reshuffles to prioritize AI-driven tools in products like Office 365 and Dynamics. While some express optimism about the long-term potential of these innovations, others question the immediate impact of recent layoffs and restructuring efforts on the company’s growth trajectory. The conversation reflects a mix of excitement and cautious scrutiny as Microsoft navigates these transformative sectors.
Microsoft Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 05/09, 04/08, 04/03 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 02/25, 02/10, 01/30, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 02/12, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 04/29, 02/26, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/22, 04/16, 02/14, 02/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/15, 01/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $115,000 on 04/10, 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $600,000 on 04/07, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $500,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $5,075,000 on 02/24, 02/21, 02/14, 01/31, 01/21, 01/16.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 02/04, 01/17, 01/03, 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS purchased up to $15,000 on 12/18.
Microsoft Insider Trading Activity
Microsoft insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944.
- KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151
- JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817.
- AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886
- TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.
Microsoft Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,707 institutional investors add shares of Microsoft stock to their portfolio, and 2,822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 16,775,597 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,297,391,357
- NORGES BANK added 8,131,702 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,427,512,393
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,341,673 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,755,990,627
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,314,509 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,745,793,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,066,307 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,652,620,984
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,058,289 shares (+1.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,649,611,107
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,074,505 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,280,308,431
Microsoft Government Contracts
We have seen $368,287,867 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND MICROSOFT PREMIER SUPPORT (MPS) FOR THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS ...: $57,807,171
- NETCOM, ARCYBER, USARC MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES: $24,038,550
- MICROSOFT AZURE STRATUS HSTXXX0000002144 93A34F: $21,853,018
- MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND UNIFIED SUPPORT FOR THE U.S. NAVY / PROGRAM EXECUTIVE OFFICE DIGITA...: $11,589,010
- THE ENTERPRISE CLOUD MANAGEMENT AGENCY (ECMA) REQUIRES MICROSOFT AZURE CLOUD COMPUTING CAPABILITIES AT DEPA...: $11,438,320
Microsoft Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
Microsoft Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $473.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI set a target price of $515.0 on 05/22/2025
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $472.0 on 04/16/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025
