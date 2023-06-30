Microsoft (MSFT) & Moody's Tie up to Provide AI-Based Solutions

Microsoft MSFT and Moody's MCO entered a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial services and global knowledge workers.



This collaboration combines Microsoft's powerful Azure OpenAI Service with Moody's robust data, research and analytical capabilities. The partnership creates innovative offerings that provide enhanced insights into corporate intelligence and risk assessment, powered by Microsoft AI and anchored by Moody's proprietary data, analytics and research.



Moreover, as part of the collaboration, Moody's will utilize Microsoft Teams to develop a novel platform for productivity and communication, benefiting its knowledge workers and customers.



By integrating Moody's copilot tools into Teams, manual workflows will be automated and streamlined, enabling easier access to data and content. The platform will also synthesize and summarize information from various data sets, leading to enhanced insights, increased productivity, improved compliance and enriched experiences for employees and customers.



This partnership will provide data to the mutual customers of MSFT and MCO through Microsoft Fabric, an all-encompassing data analytics platform. Microsoft Fabric integrates various technologies, including Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Factory and Power BI in a single unified product.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft’s Competitor in the AI Industry

Microsoft's recent advancements in the field of AI have given a tough competition to Alphabet’s GOOGL Google. While Google has been a prominent force in AI for years, Microsoft's innovative developments have challenged its position.



With the emergence of MSFT's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, the competition between the two companies in the AI race is becoming increasingly fierce.



Samsung Electronics, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has confirmed that it has no intention to replace Google with Bing as the default search engine. Agreements with mobile device manufacturers significantly contribute to the revenues of search engines. Google's partnership with Samsung alone is estimated to generate around $3 billion in annual revenues.



Salesforce CRM and Google Cloud recently announced an enhanced strategic partnership. This will help businesses utilize data and AI to provide personalized customer experiences, better understand customer behavior, and execute more efficient campaigns at reduced costs across marketing, sales, service and commerce operations.



As the competition between Microsoft and Google in the AI field intensifies, both companies are committed to advancing AI technology and its various applications. However, Microsoft’s recent advancements and commitment to AI integration have put significant pressure on Google.

Microsoft’s AI Prospects Get a Boost

Shares of MSFT have gained 39.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 35.7% in the same period.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has collaborated with SAP SuccessFactors solutions to integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot in Viva Learning and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service. This integration aims to leverage the capabilities of language models to analyze and generate natural language, enabling advanced language processing and generation within SAP SuccessFactors solutions.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In Azure, Microsoft expects revenue growth in the range of 26% to 27% in cc, including roughly 1 point from AI services, driven by Azure consumption business.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of $9.64 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.67%. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $55.35 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.73%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.