Microsoft (MSFT) Might Raise Price of Xbox Games From 2023

Microsoft MSFT is reportedly planning to raise prices of premium first-party gaming titles built for Xbox Series X|S at launch, per a IGN report.



The $10 bump in price to $70 will be applicable on next-generation games, including Starfield, Redfall and Forza Motorsport. The games will be available as part of Microsoft’s subscription service, Game Pass, for $9.99 a month on Windows and Xbox consoles.



Microsoft is following other big gaming rivals from Ubisoft Entertainment to Sony SONY and Take-Two Interactive Software who have cited factors such as increased development costs and ongoing inflation as key reasons behind the jump.



Amid the price war, the company is also facing an anti-trust complaint from The U.S. Federal Trade Commission as it is likely to file a lawsuit to stop the $69 billion acquisition deal.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft Offers Sony a 10-Year Contract for Call of Duty

Microsoft recently offered Sony a 10-year contract to make future Call of Duty games available on PlayStation if its proposed Activision Blizzard ATVI acquisition goes ahead. It also states that Sony’s PlayStation remains the industry leader and not giving it access to games would ultimately cause a loss of revenues for Microsoft.



Sony previously claimed to Brazil's regulatory body that the Activision Blizzard acquisition is anti-competitive as it could influence people to switch from PlayStation to Xbox and said that the Call of Duty series is on its own level of popularity and has been overwhelmingly the best-selling game in its genre.



On the brighter side, Microsoft achieved approval from Brazil’s competition authority as the latter stated that the company operates in a highly dynamic and competitive industry and that the merger will not harm competition in any way.



Microsoft claimed that the strategy of not releasing Activision Blizzard games on competing consoles would only be profitable if the games could draw a sizable number of players over to the Xbox ecosystem, resulting in revenues to make up for losses from not releasing these titles on competing consoles.



Although Sony has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly overcharging millions of its PlayStation customers in the United Kingdom by exploiting its market dominance.



Microsoft has alleged that Sony has been paying developers blocking fees to prevent games from appearing on Xbox Game Pass and other competing subscription services.



Microsoft is also contemplating making Call of Duty available on Nintendo’s NTDOY Nintendo Switch console, where the game isn't currently available. If successfully done, this will help Nintendo boost its game line and attract players along with its existing hit franchises like Brain Age, Kirby, Super Smash Bros, Pokémon and Mario.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also suggested that Ubisoft, Riot Games, Bandai Namco, and Google have all released competition to Call of Duty, with such titles as Apex Legends, Battlefield, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) and more. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.