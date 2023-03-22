Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces New Image Creation Tool on Bing

Microsoft MSFT has rolled out its new image creation tool for its browser Edge and search engine, Bing. This new tool is created by OpenAI’s DALL-E to generate pictures based on texts.



The tool, Bing Image Creator, will be available in the latest versions of Edge and Bing. It would be initially available in Creative mode for desktop and mobile users.



All large and small companies are in an intense race to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) after the launch of ChatGPT last year. ChatGPT showed the potential and excitement for large language models.



Microsoft is looking to get ahead in this race with its huge investments in Open AI. It recently launched GPT-4 that performs various tasks ranging from creating a website to calculating actual taxes.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also introduced new features like Visual Stories and Knowledge Card 2.0 for Bing users. These new features will use AI generated graphics and interactive elements to provide key facts at a glance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Huge Expense Incurred by Technology Giants in AI Race

Microsoft is investing heavily in research and development to get ahead in the Artificial Intelligence race followed by other tech giants like Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN.



Shares of Microsoft have decreased 10% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 16.6% in the same period.



Amazon spent $73.21 billion on research and development last year alone. Meta spent $24.65 billion, Alphabet spent $31.56 billion and Microsoft spent $26.62 billion in the last year.



These huge amounts of investment are necessary for technology firms, otherwise they would lag behind and lose a lot more in terms of revenues and market shares.



After Chat GPT’s instant success, AI is seen as the future of the technology industry. Artificial Intelligence can be used in all the existing sectors and as well as it can discover new sectors in the future.



Though these giants are competing in the same race, the sectors are a bit different. Meta is focused on creating AI for scaling data and computing power. Alphabet is interested to integrate AI with its search engine and Amazon will be using it for better web services whereas Microsoft is focused on its search engine and office tools.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.