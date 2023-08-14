Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces Free Trial on Crash Team Rumble

Microsoft’s MSFT Xbox recently announced a brand-new version of Crash, which is now available for a free trial. From Aug 11 to Aug 14, players can access the Crash Team Rumble Free Trial.



This trial offers a unique experience of chaotic 4v4 gameplay cantered around collecting Wumpa Fruits. Players have the option to participate in public competitive matches or set up private matches to play with friends and opponents. The objective is to be the first team to gather and bank enough Wumpa Fruits to secure victory.



This competitive game is designed around team play and introduces iconic characters from the Crash universe. Each character comes with distinct playstyles and abilities. In the Free Trial, players have the option to select from Crash, Coco or Dingodile, each falling into distinct roles of Scorer, Booster and Blocker.



Crash serves as a versatile character, who is easy to pick up and play. With swift movement and a substantial Wumpa capacity, he helps the team pick up and score Wumpa Fruits in a flash. Coco, functioning as a Booster, takes on a supportive role. Players controlling Coco can utilize her Quantum Wall ability to control enemy movement and secure Gem Pads that enhance the team's score.

Upcoming Games to Boost Gaming Revenues

Microsoft has a strong slate of games in the coming week, which include Madden NFL 24, Black Skylands and Iron Danger. These games are expected to boost gaming revenues in the upcoming quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 gaming revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.62%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.65 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.77%.



Madden NFL 24 will offer enhanced gameplay features through FieldSENSE on Xbox Series X|S. This allows players to exert greater control over throwing, catching, tackling and blocking, enabling them to actively influence each play.



Black Skylands represents a pioneering steampunk encounter that blends facets of open-world exploration, sandbox mechanics, top-down shooting and adventure gaming.



Iron Danger stands out as a tactical combat game distinguished by its innovative time manipulation feature. This previously unexplored fusion seamlessly merges the strategic intricacies of turn-based gameplay with the exhilarating dynamism of real-time action.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 33.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 34.5% in the same period due to intense competition from Sony SONY, Electronic Arts EA and Nintendo NTDOY. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Sony, being an established player in the market, has its own console. Its upcoming games are expected to give tough competition to Microsoft. The upcoming games include Spider-Man 2, Lies of P and Rise of Ronin.



EA is a leader in the field of gaming. Its upcoming games, which include EA Sports FC 24 and Immortals of Aevum, are expected to sell a record number of copies, therefore giving tough competition to Microsoft.



Nintendo, just like Sony, has its own console and a good audience base. Its upcoming games include Sea of Stars, Fae Farm and Chants of Sennaar.



Even though Microsoft faces tough competition from its competitors, it is expected to do well in the gaming market because of its high-quality immersive games and consoles.





