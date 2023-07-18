Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces Affordable Tier for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s MSFT Xbox recently announced the launch of Xbox Game Pass Core on Sep 14. This new offering is an upgrade from Xbox Live Gold and grants players access to an advanced multiplayer network. It is a curated collection of more than 25 games for global multiplayer experiences with friends and exclusive member discounts. All of this is available for a monthly fee of $9.99 or an annual fee of $59.99.



For more than two decades, Xbox players have connected through Xbox Live to engage in competitive, cooperative and immersive experiences in the largest online multiplayer games. In 2017, Xbox introduced Xbox Game Pass, offering a carefully selected game library. Game Pass Core brings online play together with Game Pass, creating a fresh offering for gamers worldwide.



Starting Sep 14, existing Xbox Live Gold members will seamlessly become Game Pass Core members with no change in pricing and gain immediate access to an expanded library. Xbox Game Pass Core will also include member-exclusive deals and discounts.



However, Games with Gold will come to an end on Sep 1. Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate members will retain access to previously redeemed Xbox One games from Games with Gold. Additionally, regardless of subscription status, players will retain any Xbox 360 titles they redeemed through Games with Gold in their personal library.

Intense Competition in Cloud Gaming Creates Threat

Gaming platforms are embracing subscription plans like other over-the-top services. Xbox, Sony’s SONY PlayStation, Electronic Arts EA Play and Nintendo NTDOY have all developed the subscription offerings focused on multiplayer features and an extensive library of playable games.



Gaming services are very cost-effective and primarily used for accessing multiplayer capabilities. Subscriptions play a significant role in PC gaming, especially with cloud gaming and the PC version of Xbox Game Pass. However, it is not yet the default approach. PC gamers benefit from the option to purchase games individually from various online stores like Steam and GOG, often leading to discounted prices on individual titles.



Game Pass has expanded significantly from its initial focus on Xbox and transformed into a subscription service that caters to a wide range of gamers. It now includes game downloads for both console and PC, access to online multiplayer services and a partnership with gaming powerhouse EA that allows games to be played on almost any device.



Microsoft witnessed Intelligent Cloud revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This trend is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 Intelligent Cloud growth is expected to rise 13.66% compared with 20% in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $55.35 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.73%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 44.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 40.5% in the same period.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Sony made substantial changes to its service in 2022, with the introduction of the new PS Plus. This updated version now combines a wide range of games with Sony's PS Now cloud gaming service. Subscribers can select from three tiers, such as Essential, Extra and Premium (known as Deluxe in certain countries).



Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that offers different pricing options based on individual or family accounts. For most users, the $19 plan for a single person is the recommended choice. However, there is also a $35 plan available, which covers up to eight Nintendo family accounts, making it suitable for those who have multiple individuals playing or owning their own Nintendo Switch consoles.





