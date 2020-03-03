Microsoft (MSFT) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher

Microsoft Corporation MSFT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $158.18 –$188.70 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Microsoft currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Investors interested in the Computer - Software industry may consider PTC Inc. PTC, which has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



