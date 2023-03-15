Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $265.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 4.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Microsoft will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51 billion, up 3.32% from the year-ago period.

MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.34 per share and revenue of $208.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.41% and +5.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Microsoft is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Microsoft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.94, which means Microsoft is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MSFT's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

