Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed the most recent trading day at $240.35, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had lost 0.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.93 billion, up 2.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $212.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.37% and +7.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Microsoft is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Microsoft has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.98.

We can also see that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

