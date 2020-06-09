Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $189.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

MSFT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MSFT is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.62 billion, up 8.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $141.51 billion, which would represent changes of +19.79% and +12.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. MSFT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MSFT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.12, so we one might conclude that MSFT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.