Microsoft (MSFT) & G42 Announce $1B Digital Investment in Kenya

Microsoft MSFT and G42 have unveiled a significant digital investment initiative in partnership with Kenya’s Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy. This collaboration is set to bring a $1 billion investment, spearheaded by G42, to enhance Kenya’s digital infrastructure and capabilities.



The partnership was formalized with a letter of intent, signed during Kenya’s president William Ruto's state visit to the United States, marking the first such visit by a sitting African head of state in nearly two decades.



Key among the initiatives is the construction of a state-of-the-art green data center in Olkaria, Kenya, powered by renewable geothermal energy. This facility will run Microsoft Azure, establishing a new East Africa Cloud Region within 24 months.



Alongside the data center, the initiative encompasses four key pillars. The project will focus on creating artificial intelligence (AI) models tailored to Kenya's linguistic and cultural diversity. Nairobi will host an innovation hub aimed at fostering local startups and entrepreneurs in the cloud and AI sectors. Efforts will be made to enhance both international and domestic Internet connectivity, supporting Kenya's digital expansion. Measures will be implemented to ensure digital safety, privacy and security, including the establishment of a "trusted data zone" based on global standards.



The new cloud region will adhere to global standards for data privacy and security. Microsoft will offer cybersecurity support through its Threat Intelligence Center, ensuring safe and secure digital services.



To bolster connectivity, the Ministry, in partnership with G42 and Microsoft, will enhance Kenya’s fiber cable infrastructure and expand last-mile wireless internet access, aiming to reach 20 million people in Kenya and 50 million across East Africa by 2025.



In addition to the data center, the collaboration will develop Swahili/English AI models, support local research, enhance food security, and improve climate resilience through advanced AI applications.



Furthermore, the East Africa Innovation Lab in Nairobi will assist startups and entrepreneurs, while comprehensive digital and AI skills training will prepare Kenya’s workforce for the future. Microsoft and G42 will collaborate with local universities and research institutes to foster innovation and address societal challenges.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft Leads Big Tech in Cloud Computing and AI Infrastructure Development

Big Tech companies are pouring substantial resources into bolstering cloud computing and AI infrastructure, aiming to secure a competitive edge in AI advancement. Research and analysis firm GlobalData reports a significant surge in investment by the leading five companies – Microsoft, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Meta Platforms META and Apple – in data centers from 2019 onward. The latest data reveals a remarkable spike in investment in 2024 compared to previous years, soaring from $8.8 billion in 2023 to a staggering $37 billion in announced investments.



This reflects a clear trend among tech companies to fuel AI development, which demands significant energy-intensive data center infrastructure.



Microsoft stands out among its Big Tech counterparts with its substantial investment in data centers, as per GlobalData's findings. In 2023, Microsoft allocated $5.8 billion to expand its data center capacity, a figure that surged to $23.7 billion in 2024. In contrast, Amazon invested $6.1 billion and Alphabet invested $4.4 billion in 2024.



Shares of Microsoft have gained 14.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.5% growth amid intensifying competition from Meta, Alphabet and Amazon, which have returned 32.2%, 26.3% and 20.4%, respectively.



Following the announcement of a $3.3 billion investment in a state-of-the-art AI data center in Wisconsin, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company unveiled plans for further investments, including $4.3 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in France, expansion of its data center footprint across existing sites in Paris and Marseille as well as a new data center campus in the Grand Est Region. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI underscores its commitment to pushing boundaries in AI innovation. Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly planning a $100 billion U.S. data center featuring an AI supercomputer named Stargate, set for completion by 2028, signaling a significant milestone in AI infrastructure development.



In November 2023, Microsoft announced a $2.5 billion investment in its UK operations over the next three years, aimed at expanding AI data center infrastructure across several sites. This represents Microsoft's largest investment in the United Kingdom to date.



Recent developments highlight Microsoft's strategic collaborations and expansion initiatives, which are likely to drive top-line growth in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $244.41 billion, indicating 15.3% growth year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $11.77 per share, indicating 20% growth year over year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.