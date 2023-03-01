Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $246.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 0.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51 billion, up 3.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.34 per share and revenue of $208.75 billion, which would represent changes of +1.41% and +5.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Microsoft currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Microsoft currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.1, which means Microsoft is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.