Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $254.25, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 3.66% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Microsoft will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $2.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.28 billion, up 13.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. Microsoft is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Microsoft has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.43, which means Microsoft is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MSFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

