Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed the most recent trading day at $264.89, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 2.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.38 billion, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.28 per share and revenue of $198.53 billion, which would represent changes of +16.44% and +18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower within the past month. Microsoft currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Microsoft has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.84, which means Microsoft is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 2.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.