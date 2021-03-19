Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $230.35, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 5.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.54% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

MSFT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, up 25.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.94 billion, up 16.9% from the year-ago period.

MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $163.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.95% and +14.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MSFT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.14, which means MSFT is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

