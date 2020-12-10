Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed the most recent trading day at $210.52, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 2.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MSFT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MSFT to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.12 billion, up 8.72% from the year-ago period.

MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $157.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.01% and +10.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MSFT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MSFT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.09, which means MSFT is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MSFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

