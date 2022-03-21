Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $299.16, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 4.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Microsoft will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 11.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $49 billion, up 17.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $198.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.94% and +17.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microsoft is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Microsoft currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.35, so we one might conclude that Microsoft is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

