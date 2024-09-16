Microsoft (MSFT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Microsoft (MSFT) ending at $431.34, denoting a +0.17% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

The software maker's stock has climbed by 2.9% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Microsoft in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $3.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.34%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $64.45 billion, indicating a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.04 per share and a revenue of $277.6 billion, signifying shifts of +10.51% and +13.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Microsoft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Right now, Microsoft possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Microsoft is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.55.

Meanwhile, MSFT's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

