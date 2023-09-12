Microsoft (MSFT), Barclays to Launch Xbox Mastercard in the US

Microsoft MSFT announced that it is collaborating with Barclays BCS and Mastercard MA to launch the Xbox Mastercard, a co-branded credit card, in the United States. The partnership aims to provide more value to Xbox players by offering rewards and benefits not only for gaming but also for everyday purchases.



Initially, the Xbox Mastercard was made available to Xbox Insiders in the continental United States, Alaska or Hawaii through the Xbox Insider Hub. It was rolled out to Xbox Insiders in waves during the fall.



The Xbox Mastercard does not have an annual fee, making it accessible to a broad range of users. Cardmembers get free online access to their FICO Credit Score, which allows them to keep an eye on their credit scores and receive alerts when their score has changed.



According to the terms and conditions of the Xbox Mastercard, the annual percentage rate can be 20.99%, 26.99%, or 31.99%, depending on the results of a credit pull.

Xbox Mastercard Features to Aid Gamers

The card includes benefits, such as ID Theft Protection, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance.



Cardholders gain access to meaningful experiences on Priceless.com, which is exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders.



Cardholders earn card points for their purchases. They receive 3X card points on eligible streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus, and dining delivery services, including Grubhub and DoorDash. Cardholders earn 5X card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store and 1X card points for other everyday purchases. They can earn a bonus of 5,000 card points after making their first purchase with the card.



New cardmembers can receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when they make their first purchase within 180 days of opening their account. This offer is available to new Game Pass members or can be gifted to a friend.



Cardholders can choose from five iconic card designs and have the option to customize it with their Xbox gamertag.

Microsoft Strengthens Partnership With MasterCard

The release of Xbox Mastercard strengthens the ongoing collaboration between Mastercard and Microsoft in creating secure and seamless commerce experiences, including its work in AI, cybersecurity and fraud management.



Mastercard and MSFT have also collaborated to help small business partners through Microsoft Advertising, helping scale the online business through benefits across its search network.



Barclays has a history of creating successful co-branded credit card programs with well-known brands and this partnership with Xbox expands the offerings to gaming enthusiasts.



Microsoft has been expanding the Xbox brand to other products and brands. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company created the Xbox Series X mini fridge and collaborated with Gucci for a limited edition $10,000 Gucci Xbox. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of the company have gained 40.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 39.6% in the same period.



Microsoft’s competitor Sony SONY also offers its own PlayStation credit card, with a points-based system that can be redeemed against games, movies, electronics and more.

