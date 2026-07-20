Microsoft (MSFT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Microsoft (MSFT) was up +2.15% at $402.29. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 3.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Microsoft in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.21, showcasing a 15.34% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $87.42 billion, reflecting a 14.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.33 per share and revenue of $329.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.05% and +16.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Currently, Microsoft is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Microsoft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.74.

Also, we should mention that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MSFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.