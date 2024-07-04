Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Story Details of Upcoming Game CLeM

Microsoft’s MSFT Xbox recently announced that CLeM, the fourth installment of the Psychotic Adventures game saga by Mango Protocol, is set to release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Jul 17.



The game’s development began with Mariona, Mango Protocol’s art director, drawing inspiration from a short stop-motion movie script she wrote in 2006. Influenced by the imagery of KoRn’s Issues, the script featured a captive doll chasing bugs, symbolizing the circle of life.



In 2018, Mariona, along with Javi, the narrative director, and Jordi, a puzzle designer, revisited and adapted this story, weaving personal themes into the narrative and creating challenging puzzles that reflect the main character’s emotional journey.



CLeM’s art direction brings to life a new version of the doll from the original storyboard, blending dark, cute and creepy elements. The game offers an immersive puzzlevania experience with room escape vibes, inviting players to uncover the emotional and eerie story behind the ragdoll's creation. Pre-orders are now available, promising a unique and engaging adventure for puzzle enthusiasts and fans of dark narratives.

Upcoming Games on Xbox to Aid Gaming Revenues

Building on the announcement of CLeM, Xbox recently announced a wealth of upcoming titles across various genres, promising excitement for gamers on both Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms. These games are expected to boost gaming revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2024 gaming revenues is pegged at $21.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.8%.



Upcoming games include iconic franchises like Gears of War: E-Day and Doom: The Dark Ages and highly anticipated new releases, such as Avowed and Perfect Dark. Notable highlights include the return of Indiana Jones in The Great Circle, State of Decay 3's ambitious open-world zombie survival gameplay and the stunning visual experiences promised by titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Age of Mythology: Retold.



Moreover, Xbox also announced three new console options to expand its current lineup, offering enhanced design, storage and price options to better suit gamers' needs. These new consoles are set to launch this holiday season alongside a robust selection of titles available on day one through Xbox Game Pass, further solidifying Xbox's commitment to providing accessible gaming experiences across multiple platforms.



However, Xbox faces tough competition from big giants like Sony SONY, Electronic Arts EA and Nintendo NTDOY



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 22.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 26.7%. However, the stock outperformed SONY, which lost 9.5%, followed by EA and NTDOY’s rise of 1.4% and 5.8%, respectively, in the same time frame. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Conclusion

Xbox’s upcoming games act as a catalyst for the company. However, strong competition remains a concern.



In Gaming, the company expects revenue growth in the low-to-mid 40s in the fourth quarter. This includes roughly 50 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $2.9, which has increased a cent in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $11.77, which has increased a cent in the past 60 days.

