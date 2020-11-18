Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Pluton Processor: Key Takeaways

Microsoft Corporation MSFT recently unveiled Pluton security processor aimed at boosting the security for Windows PCs. The company is working alongside Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Qualcomm QCOM and Intel INTC for Pluton processor.

In a statement, Microsoft stated that Pluton will be built in the CPU processors from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm to offer more security against software bugs’ attack and credential theft attempt for Windows PC platform.

In 2013, Pluton came into existence as a part of Xbox One’s integrated hardware. Pluton is also integrated with Microsoft’s Azure Sphere, which is the company’s platform for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Pluton: How Does It Work?

The tech giant added that bad actors have been increasingly targeting the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) hardware component to steal sensitive data. Now, TPM stores encryption keys and measurements that are used to authenticate PCs or laptops.

Attackers have been targeting the communication channel between CPU and TPM known as the bus interface to bypass security, stated Microsoft.

With the Pluton processor, the issue can be resolved as the latest security chip will be integrated with the CPU. Sensitive information on the PCs that include user identities, encryption keys, and personal data will be stored on Pluton chip, which will be sequestered from the rest of the system.

Pluton is infused with Secure Hardware Cryptography Key (SHACK) technology. The technology does not allow encryption keys to get exposed to the rest of the system, thereby ensuring high levels of data protection.

Pluton security processor, a part of chip to cloud security technology, will be able to thwart cyberattacks even in cases where the hackers have the devices in possession or using malware, added Microsoft.

Also, Pluton will resolve the issues associated with system firmware updates. The updates to Pluton for Windows PCs will be synced with Windows update and will thus eliminate patching issues that currently plague security firmware update process. At present, security firmware receives updates from multiple sources and that makes it messy.

Microsoft has not yet commented on the timing of the launch and public availability of PCs backed by Pluton architecture.

Pluton to Benefit Uptake Windows OS

Microsoft’s Windows operating system is likely to get a further boost with the Pluton security processors. The company boasts a commanding position in the PC market, with its operating systems being used in the majority of PCs globally.

Momentum is likely to continue given the consumer shift to Windows-as-a-service and the enterprise adoption of Windows 10.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Windows 10 monthly active devices registered double digit growth on a year-over-year basis across consumer, commercial, and education verticals.

Going ahead, Microsoft is working on providing a seamless experience across multiple devices with Windows 10 to boost its prospects in the BYOD (bring-your-own-device) market. Per an Industry Research report, worldwide BYOD market is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% between 2021 and 2026.

At present, Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

