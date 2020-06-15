Microsoft (MSFT) and Adaptive Roll Out ImmuneCODE Database

Microsoft MSFT and Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT recently released ImmuneCODE database in a bid to aid researchers and public health officials worldwide with updated data on immune response to the COVID-19 virus on a real-time basis.



The process involves collection of blood samples from COVID-19 patients who eventually recovered with an aim to accelerate medical fraternity’s efforts to develop a vaccine for the pandemic.



The dataset is aimed at enabling health care practitioners to develop diagnostic blood test through which the virus can detected accurately despite the people being asymptomatic. Moreover, the dataset can be leveraged to analyze and enhance the order of treatment for newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients.



The researchers and public-health organizations will be able to access the dataset of the research inferences and other findings for free via an open-access portal.



The open source dataset is deployed on Microsoft’s cloud computing platform — Azure. Microsoft’s robust Azure Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities complements Adaptive’s strength in “immunosequencing” technology.



Increasing adoption of Azure to support healthcare workloads provide the cloud platform with immense exposure in the domain, which is a positive.







Notably, shares of the company have returned 19% in the past year, compared with the industry’s growth of 13.3%.



New Database in Detail



ImmuneCODE is an open database that offers a comprehensive population-wide visibility into the adaptive immune response to the COVID-19 virus. The database contains exhaustive information on the virus-specific T cells and the virus-related antigens that are identified.



The T cell responses are tracked across the population to devise an immune response signature leveraging thousands of de-identified samples.



Azure's hyperscale cloud and ML capabilities will be utilized to improve the accuracy of the immune response with updated sequenced samples on a real-time basis.



Data Is the New Oil & Holds Key to Help Fight COVID-19



Data from ImmuneCODE will accelerate the development of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Moreover, the aim is to find solutions to vital queries about the virus, and support initiatives to safely reopen societies globally.



Microsoft’s latest initiative is a testament to the company’s growing focus on expanding presence in the multi-trillion healthcare sector with innovative data-driven solutions.



With economies starting to re-open and lockdowns gradually giving way to unlock phases, the demand for a monitoring tool with effective database management of employee healthcare to test for COVID-19 symptoms is likely to increase.



For instance, employers can ensure a safer workspace, with health data-based return-to-work solutions and may benefit from the findings of ImmuneCODE database.



Markedly, tech players including Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOGL and Facebook are also exploring the usage of innovative technologies including AI, Big Data and Data Science for the data-driven management of COVID-19 crisis.



Google and Apple released the initial version of their COVID-19 contact-tracing app. The technology uses a Bluetooth-based system and has been designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by tracking who a person has been in close contact with. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, the system will notify anyone who has recently been in the vicinity of the person and alerts them to contact the local authority to get medical advice and a coronavirus test.



Notably, the apps will be developed by the respective governments and health bodies that have requested for the technology. Moreover, the technology has been included in iPhone and Android updates released to the public on May 20.



Moreover, Apple, and Facebook, are striving to provide researchers with mobility data to track the spread of COVID-19. For instance, Facebook’s Data for Good program grants researchers’ access to data about user movement patterns to understand the spread of coronavirus.



Nevertheless, the launch of ImmuneCODE database is expected to aid the broader medical fraternity and the global ecosystem to advance initiatives to contain the COVID-19 spread and find a cure sooner.



