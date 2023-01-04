Microsoft (MSFT) Aims to Launch AI-Powered Version of Bing

Microsoft MSFT is planning to launch an AI-powered version of its search engine Bing, using ChatGPT, the OpenAI-launched chatbot, per The Information report.



OpenAI, the AI research shop backed by a $1 billion investment from Microsoft, publicly released ChatGPT for users to test in November. The chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.



Microsoft is betting that the more conversational and contextual replies to users’ queries will win over search users by supplying better-quality answers beyond links, said the person, who did not want to be named discussing confidential product roadmaps that remain in flux.



Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March. Last year, the company announced its plans to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, known as DALL-E 2, into Bing to let users create images based on simple text inputs.

Microsoft to Aid OpenAI on AGI Development

The latest collaboration highlights the tech giant’s goal to democratize the reach of AI responsibly, ethically and securely. Microsoft will aid OpenAI to realize its artificial general intelligence (AGI) goals.



As OpenAI’s projects become more sophisticated, Microsoft may be in a great spot to increase its stake. Integrating OpenAI’s next-generation AI alongside Bing (Microsoft’s search engine), Azure and even Xbox Gaming could help propel Microsoft to the forefront of innovative tech once again.



We believe that Microsoft is capitalizing on the rapid adoption of supercomputing systems, which is expected to be a key catalyst for the company. Per ResearchAndMarkets, the global supercomputer market is expected to grow to $21.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1%.



In May 2022, launched a service for Azure Cognitive Services, expanding its long-running relationship with OpenAI. The service will enable developers to gain limited access to a range of OpenAI’s AI models, including the GPT-3 base series, Codex series and embedding models.



The new OpenAI Service is aimed at helping developers deploy higher-quality models as application programming interfaces. They can infuse language capabilities into applications more efficiently through the OpenAI Service.



Moreover, Azure OpenAI Service will help developers to bring new reasoning and comprehension capabilities to the applications in particular, use cases, such as writing assistance, code generation and making sense of unstructured data.



Microsoft is leaving no stone unturned to augment AI capabilities to gain competitive edge over its peers in the digital transformation era.



Be it acquisitions, partnerships with companies that have achieved remarkable feat in AI or investments in AI research and development, Microsoft is clear in its stance of not foregoing any opportunity to enhance AI capabilities.



The company is infusing AI capabilities across its portfolio, be it Azure, LinkedIn, Office365, HoloLens products, gaming and other software and hardware solutions. These initiatives are enabling the company to secure deal wins which, in turn, favors the top line.

