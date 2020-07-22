Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software stocks have powered the stock market since March lows, despite the destruction caused by the pandemic. The shift to remote work has forced corporations to increase their corporate spending not only on cloud computing, but also accelerate the pace of both digital transformation and the need for big data analytics.

Few companies have benefited from this shift more than Microsoft (MSFT) which has seen its shares surge to near all-time highs. The software giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. Due to the work-from-home shift, cloud platforms such as Microsoft’s Azure, have experienced a significant surge in demand. Citing relatively strong checks for the quarter, RBC analysts boosted Microsoft’s price target from $200 to $240 with an Outperform rating, saying Microsoft can achieve double-digit revenue growth in in fiscal 2021 due to Azure's momentum.

Needless to say, Microsoft’s rate of cloud success, namely its Commercial Cloud business, which in recent years has helped drive revenue and earnings growth, is expected to be on display again this quarter. But the market also wants to know how much runway the stock has left. On Wednesday investors will also want some evidence that not only can Azure continue to outgrow Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, but also that the rise of Microsoft’s Teams collaboration suite (the Zoom (ZM) competitor) can continue to propel the company’s shift towards enabling remote work.

For the quarter that ended June, the Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant is expected to earn $1.39 per share on revenue of $36.54 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.37 per share on $33.72 billion in revenue. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 19.5% year over year to $5.68 per share, while full-year revenue of $141.5 billion would mark a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

I’ve said quite a bit about the company’s cloud prowess. But beyond the cloud, analysts will pay close attention on the company's various other segment such as Surface tablets, LinkedIn and gaming results. The company’s guidance for Q1 2021 (or whether it opts to issue no guidance) will also be a focal point. While Microsoft’s overall strategy is working on multiple fronts, there are still several unknowns — many of which may or may not be accurately reflected in the stock.

In the third quarter, Microsoft delivered a top- and bottom-line beat, along with upside guidance, with the management saying that the coronavirus pandemic had little impact on its business. “Our durable business model, diversified portfolio, and differentiated technology stack position us well for what’s ahead,” the company said in statement. As such, it is reasonable to expect for Microsoft to have experienced even more demand during this quarter, particularly for its cloud platforms.

Dan Ives, analysts at Wedbush Securities, projects a 55% surge in Microsoft Azure revenue for this quarter. This would be meaningful growth. While it would be a deceleration from the 64% rise in the year-ago quarter, it would nonetheless be faster than the 40% rise of Amazon’s AWS. What’s more, it also demonstrates how Microsoft’s business is immune to the devastation caused by the pandemic given the rate of spending on the platform and the continued demand for Microsoft’s Office 365.

All told, given Microsoft's strong execution track record, combined with the essential utility of subscription-based business products such as Office 365 suite, it would be a mistake to part with Microsoft stock despite its popularity.

